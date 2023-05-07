Amerks advance to meet Toronto in North Division Finals of 2023 Calder Cup

ROCHESTER, N.Y – For the second straight year, the Rochester Americans are moving onto the third round of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs, where they will meet the Toronto Marlies in the North Division Finals.

The Amerks stormed back from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Syracuse Crunch three games to two with a 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals on Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

It was just the third time in franchise history Rochester came back to win a playoff series after trailing 2-0. The third-round series will mark the fourth meeting in the postseason between the two teams and the first since the opening round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Toronto on Thursday, May 11 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Rochester will host Game 3 on Wednesday, May 17, and if necessary, Game 4 on Friday, May 19 at The Blue Cross Arena.

