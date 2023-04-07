Amerks are third place in division despite loss to Syracuse Crunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The bad news is Rochester Amerks lost 2-3 on Wednesday night to the Syracuse Crunch. The good news is that, because the game went into overtime, the Amerks picked up a point and took control of 3rd place in the division.

As it stands, they’re in line to get a first-round bye into the North Division semifinals. For that to happen, Head Coach Seth Appert doesn’t want to see much of what he saw last night.

The coach said that the team wasn’t near their standard and they were turning the puck over a lot. Rochester was out-shot 30-20 and was 1-5 on the power play afterward, Appert mentioned that the way they were playing led to a lot more exertion being used.

“Because you’re going like 800 feet every shift,” he said. “And when we’ve been great over the last 50, ten, 15, 20 games, we’ve went in the ozone manage the park, we stayed on top of teams. We haven’t let them get out. And you might be only skating a couple hundred feet a shift It’s a lot more fun to play that way.”

The next game is on Friday at 7 also against the Syracuse Crunch. You can get tickets here.