Amerks blank Crunch to take commanding 2-0 series lead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans secured a crucial win against the Syracuse Crunch in Game two of the division semifinal series on Sunday. The Amerks are now one game away from sweeping the best-of-five series.

Devon Levi was a standout performer, earning a shutout with 35 saves. The Amerks were outshot 35-22, but Levi’s performance kept the Crunch at bay.

“They’re a good team, you know, 4-0 game but the score doesn’t really show you really what happened out there,” Levi said. “It’s a game of bounces, second period off the post on me. And then we draw a penalty, we score, [Kulich] Two nothing. That’s a that’s a huge game changer. So, we got fortunate but I think we put in the work to get to the bounces.”

Kale Clague, who had one goal and two assists, helped open the scoring for the Amerks. Konsta Helenius capitalized on Clague’s initial shot, finding the rebound and giving Rochester a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw some physical play, with Jack Finley and Vsevolod Komarov fighting. Komarov left the ice but is reportedly doing better.

“It’s tough play. I don’t really have an update. I know he’s doing better, but, he got you got hit pretty good,” said coach Mike Leone. “So, I think the guys want to do it for him too. It happens in hockey when you fight and you never want to see anyone go down like that. I’m glad he’s okay.”

Jiri Kulich scored on a power play to double the Amerks’ lead, and Clague added another goal in the third period. Isak Rosen scored late, sealing the 4-0 victory.

“They’re obviously a physically big team. So, it’s kind their game,” said Clague. “We showed that we couldn’t back down…we’ll stick up for each other and, you know, trying to close it out on Thursday.”

The Amerks will aim for a series sweep on Thursday, May 1, in Syracuse.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.