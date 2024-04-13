Amerks clinch playoff berth again, despite loss to Belleville

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Despite the Rochester Amerks losing 6-3 to the Belleville Senators on Friday night, a Utica Comets loss allowed Rochester to clinch its fourth consecutive playoff berth, guaranteeing them at least the 3-seed.

Currently, the Syracuse Crunch and Cleveland Monsters are in first and second places in the division, respectively. Rochester (81) trails Syracuse (83) by two points and Cleveland (82) by one with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Amerks wrap up the two-game series with Belleville at home Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

This is the 49th time the Amerks have made the playoffs in their 68-year history.

Friday against the Senators, Graham Slaggert scored in consecutive games for the second times in his career, with his sixth of the season. Brandon Biro had two assists; it’s his third consecutive season with 40 points or more. Devon Levi stopped 18 shots in his 22nd start for Rochster.