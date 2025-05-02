Amerks complete sweep of Syracuse Crunch with road shutout

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans advanced to the North Division final after sweeping the Syracuse Crunch in a three-game series. They secured a 4-0 victory on Thursday in Syracuse.

“It’s exciting hockey, and anyone in the room will tell you that we have the group to do a special thing this year,” said Kale Clague, who scored three goals in the three-game sweep. “Which makes it even more exciting.”

Mason Jobst opened the scoring with a breakaway goal during a four-on-four in the first period. The Amerks maintained a 1-0 lead until the third period when Kale Clague scored from just inside the blue line. Jobst added another goal off a deflection, and an empty-netter sealed the 4-0 win.

“You need depth scoring. I think you’ve seen it in the NHL with teams that win Stanley Cups and make long runs, you need everyone chipping in,” Jobst said. “Every goal matters from every line. There’s going to be nights where the matchups hard and first lines are going against first lines, and it’s hard to generate much. And you need something from that bottom six. I think we have a ton of confidence in the way that they defend and play and, they’ve been giving us a boost.

Devin Levi, the 23-year-old goalie, was a standout performer with back-to-back shutouts. What should’ve been a hostile environment in Syracuse felt more like a home game as Levi’s name was chanted by Amerks fans who made the trip. Levi’s shutout effort with 30 saves made him the third goalie in Amerks playoff history to achieve consecutive shutouts, a feat last accomplished by Mika Noronen in 2000.

“I just try to get myself be present, just use reading plays, aware of their threats,” Levi said. “Just focus on the moment, focus on what they’re trying to do.”

Levi allowed just two goals in the series, making 90 saves.

Kale Clague praised Levi’s performance, saying, “I mean, we have the best goalie in the AHL on our team.”

The Amerks await their opponent in the North Division final, which will be either the Laval Rocket or the Cleveland Monsters.

