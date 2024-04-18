Amerks defeat Marlies, tie Crunch for first place in North Division

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans won at home 3-1 on Wednesday, vaulting them into a tie for first place in the North Division with two games to go.

The Amerks entered the day a point back from Syracuse, who lost in a shootout to Belleville. The Crunch hold the tiebreaker, but the Amerks seem to be in the drivers seat, playing some of their best hockey this season.

“We’ve been very resilient and, in our minds, we’ve been playing playoff hockey for 27 games now,” said head coach Seth Appert.

The Amerks have only lost three games since March 10 with one of those coming in a shootout against Toronto.

Next up is Cleveland on Friday for what will be their final home game of the regular season. While the Amerks don’t control their own destiny, a strong finish over the final two games could bring them their first North Division title since 2005.