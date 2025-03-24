Amerks don Bills-themed jerseys for charity, auction off memorabilia to benefit Golisano patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Western New York sports fans had a special day at the Blue Cross Arena as the Rochester Americans hosted Bills Day for the fourth consecutive season. The Amerks wore Bills-themed uniforms, and fans had the chance to win a signed Keon Coleman jersey and Dion Dawkins helmet.

“Freakin’ awesome man,” said one enthusiastic fan.

The event was not only a celebration of sports but also supported a good cause. The specialty Amerks jerseys were auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting Golisano Children’s Hospital. The auction also featured mini hockey sticks designed by Golisano patients. More than 8,000 fans attended the game.

Chad Buck, Vice President of Business Operations with the Amerks said, “A couple of years ago, the Golisano Children’s Hospital came to us looking to partner and wanted some charity component to it. And what better way to marry them with one of our biggest nights of the year, 8000 plus fans here where we can really raise awareness for all the great work that they do as a staff from their doctors to their nurses.”

Eileen Banker, a fundraiser at the game said, “It’s very heartwarming because when you think about the Amerks and the fact that they allowed Golisano to partner up with them, the love for the Bills, the love for the Amerks, and the love for Golisano Hospital is such a great combination of the three of them. It’s a win-win situation.”

The Amerks beat the Comets 4-3 and will be back in action on Friday against Bridgeport at home.

