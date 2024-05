SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks lost Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals in Syracuse on Thursday night as the Amerks and Crunch fought for who would take control of this series heading into the weekend.

The Crunch won 2-1 in double overtime, on a goal from Waltteri Merelä.

Devon Levi carried the Amerks on his back with 56 saves.