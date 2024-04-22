Amerks earn 2 seed in North Division, matchup with Crunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The win helped the Amerks clinch home ice advantage for the North Division semis.

Per usual, the North Division seeding came down to the final day of the regular season. With the Amerks winning and the Cleveland Monsters taking down Toronto, Rochester clinched the 2 seed, their best finish in the division since 2019.

Isak Rosen scored twice in the win, which was critical in making sure Rochester’s first two games against Syracuse will be at Blue Cross Arena. Last year, the Amerks trailed 2-0 in the North Division semis against the Crunch and won three straight to send them home packing. This year, the Americans will get to start the playoffs in their own building.

The series starts on Friday at 7:05 p.m. If it goes the distance, game 5 would be on May 10.