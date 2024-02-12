Amerks enter stretch of seven games in ten days; Appert cautions against team flatlining

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Rochester Amerks enter arguably their toughest stretch since the season started: seven games in ten days beginning on Wednesday at the Utica Comets. Two days later, they return home to face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton followed by Utica on Sunday. The next day, they visit the Toronto Marlies before hosting the Belleville Senators next Wednesday and Friday. Next Saturday, they round out the mini marathon at the Hershey Bears.

“If you stay the same, other teams are going to go past you,” head coach Seth Appert said. “There isn’t staying the same. Staying the same means getting worse because other teams are improving.”

Rochester is 4th in the North Division with 48 points, nine back of the 1st place Syracuse Crunch.