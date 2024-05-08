Amerks face off against Crunch in a sold-out showdown

Amerks prepare for decisive Game 5 vs. Crunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks are gearing up for a crucial game against the Syracuse Crunch this Friday, facing a win-or-go-home scenario in a playoff match that’s already sold out.

In a comeback last weekend, the Amerks erased a 3-0 deficit in the final period, pushing the game into overtime. Brett Murray, recently back from injury, scored the game-winning goal, propelling the team into this decisive Game 5.

The Amerks are looking to do what they did last year in this series — complete the comeback. They were down 2-1 going into last Saturday’s game, the same spot they were in against Syracuse last year before winning the next two. Rochester has emerged victorious in all five elimination games against the Crunch since then.

With high stakes, the team’s focus remains undeterred. Amerks head coach Seth Appert emphasized the team’s steady approach, saying, “Oh, it’s business as usual. Yeah, we believe in what we do. The guys believe in how we practice, how we go about our business. And, you know, you look at film and you show them a few things that we can do better, that we can try to take advantage of it. … You know, basically it’s practice as usual.”

Ahead of Friday’s pivotal game at Blue Cross Arena, the Amerks have a few more practice sessions scheduled, including a morning skate on game day. This brief interlude since their last intense matchup, which extended to overtime or beyond for the third consecutive time, is seen as beneficial for both Rochester and Syracuse as they prepare for the upcoming showdown.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.