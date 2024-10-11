Amerks fans gear up for season opener outside Blue Cross Arena

Amerks fans get ready for season opener

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hockey season is back, and the Rochester Amerks are just a few hours away from puck drop in their season home opener.

The team will face off against the Belleville Senators at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Festivities began with a block party on Broad Street starting at 4 p.m. News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski couldn’t wait until puck drop to cover the action, so he headed out to see what the block party was all about.

