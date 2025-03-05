Amerks gear up for crucial weekend set against Laval

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are leading the American Hockey League and are gearing up for a significant weekend matchup against the Laval Rockets, who sit in second place.

Head Coach Michael Leone shared his excitement, saying, “We’re not in the playoffs yet, but playing in that arena and that team, it’s a playoff type atmosphere… I’m just really excited for watching our guys compete in that environment.”

The Amerks, currently in first place with 74 points, will travel north to face Laval, who are close behind with 71 points and two games in hand. These matches are seen as a preview of the intensity to expect in the postseason.

Josh Dunne emphasized the importance of these games, stating, “Going in to get wins would be awesome… It’s a good stepping stone for us and really good growth opportunity for a lot of our players.”

The Amerks will face Laval twice this weekend, first on Friday at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Devon Levi added, “These two games feel like playoffs a little bit. You got that feeling, you kind of need to win these games to move forward in the season… It’s super important to be focused on the present moment.”

