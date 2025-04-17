Amerks handle Cleveland, prep for final weekend series of regular season

The Rochester Amerks took down the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 on Wednesday, as just one weekend series remains until postseason action begins.

With two regular season games remaining, the Amerks are locked into the two-seed of the Calder Cup North Division playoffs, but Rochester still hopes to come out strong this weekend against Toronto.

“We talk about it all the time, every time there’s a game, whether it’s you’re playing for seeding or not, you got to show up and you got to show pride,” said Amerks head coach Michael Leone. “You play for the jersey, but also you play for your reputation as a player no matter where you’re at…And I think that’s the message going forward, regardless of who’s in the lineup, have the same mentality, compete level, great attitude, and got to finish this season off the right way.”

Rochester will have a bye in the first round and will face the North Division’s three-seed in the Division Semifinals. Currently, the Syracuse Crunch lead the Toronto Marlies by two points for third place.

Defenseman Zachary Metsa highlighted the significance of the upcoming games. “In my mind, they’re almost more important with these last couple of games going in the playoffs, you have to keep your identity the same,” Metsa said.

The Amerks ended their regular-season series against the Monsters with a 7-1 record. Center Riley Fiddler-Schultz praised the team’s performance. “It can definitely be easy to kind of slip into that position where you let your habits drift,” Fiddler-Schultz said.

The Amerks will be one of nine AHL teams to get a first-round bye. The Laval Rockets own the one-seed in the North Division.

Rochester’s final home game of the regular season will be Friday, April 18, against the Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

