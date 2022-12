ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester Amerks players, forwards Filip Cederqvist and Tyson Kozak, are holding an autograph signing and a meet-and-greet event on Thursday.

It runs from 3-4 p.m. at the Kinecta Federal Credit Union in Webster, 189 West Main Street. The signing comes after the Amerks’ overtime win during a home game against the Utica Comets on Wednesday.