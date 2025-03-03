Amerks In-Depth: Rochester leads AHL with 74 points, top offense

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are proving themselves as a dominant force in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. With a league-leading 74 points, the Amerks are currently the top team in the AHL.

Their success is largely due to their offensive prowess, having scored the most goals in the league with 178. Isak Rosen stands out as a key player, tied for second in the AHL with 50 points and 26 goals. He is one of five Amerks in the top 100 for total points.

Despite their offensive success, the Amerks’ power play percentage is 18.9, placing them in the middle of the league even with their league-leading 212 power play opportunities.

The Amerks excel in penalty kill percentage, boasting an 85.2 penalty kill percentage, the second-best in the league. Their defense overall is strong, allowing just 145 goals, ranking them in the top 10 in the league. Devon Levi’s impressive 2.19 goals-against average is a testament to their solid defense.

With just 18 games left until the postseason, the Amerks are on pace for 98 points which would be their best season since 2019. The team will be on the road this week, facing Laval on Friday and Saturday.

