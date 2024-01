ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester Amerks forwards Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich were named to the North Division All Star Roster ahead of the AHL All Star Classic next month.

TWICE AS NICE 🤩



Both Jiri Kulich and Isak RosĂ©n are AHL All Star bound!! pic.twitter.com/qUrqKNV4BZ — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 10, 2024

Both are in just their second year with Rochester and are the top two scorers on the team.