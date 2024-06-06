Amerks name Michael Leone new head coach

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Amerks have named Michael Leone their new head coach heading into the 2025 season. He will replace Seth Appert, who departed for the Sabres last month.

.@AmerksHockey have their guy. Mike Leone replaces Seth Appert who took a job with the Sabres last month.



Karmanos on Leone: "Mike differentiated himself from other candidates with his development background, inherent feel for the game, and growth mindset." https://t.co/WTlCjIb7OV — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) June 6, 2024

“I’m extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of the Buffalo Sabres organization as the next head coach of the Rochester Americans,” Leone said. “I look forward to meeting everyone in the organization and helping our prospects continue to grow and develop on and off the ice.”

Leone, 36, spent the last two years as head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Gambles in the USHL. There, he led the team to consecutive playoff berths for the first time in ten years.

“The Amerks head coach plays a crucial role in the overall success and growth of our organization,” General Manager Jason Karmanos said. “After a rigorous interview process, it became clear that Mike was the right individual for the job.”

“His development mindset and professional versatility over the course of his career were just some of the many qualities that stood out as we searched for an individual to continue focusing on combining both winning and development in Rochester,” Karmanos added.

Prior to Green Bay, Leone was an assistant coach for the US National Development from 2019-2022 where 41 NHL draft picks came from, including thirteen 1st rounders.

The new head coach and GM Karmanos are expected to hold an introductory press conference on Monday.