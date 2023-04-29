Amerks outscore Crunch, force game 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Americans won a high-scoring affair with Syracuse, 8-5, to force a game 4 in Rochester on Sunday.

The Amerks never trailed, but did have to break ties a few times, before eventually pulling away in the 3rd period.

Jiri Kulich, who returned on Friday after missing the last three games, scored the go-ahead goal to put the Amerks on top 5-4 with 4:39 left in the final period.

3 of Rochester’s 8 goals came on the power play, taking advantage of opportunities given to them.

Michael Mersch also had a hat trick in the win.

Game 4 between the Amerks and Crunch is set for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.