Amerks season ends with shutout loss to Laval

LAVAL, QUEBEC – The Rochester Amerks season ended Sunday as the Laval Rocket took the win in game five of the North Division Finals.

The Rocket won the game 5-0, sending the Amerks back home to Rochester. Amerks Head Coach Michael Leone praised the performance by the Rocket.

“They were just better, no other way to explain it,” said Leone. “They were more desperate, hungrier, heavier, ever facet of the game. Obviously it starts with me. I thought we were ready to play the first eight minutes, take a penalty, two penalties in the first period, crowd gets into it, and everything that probably could’ve went wrong this game went wrong.”

Despite the loss, the Amerks still had a season to be proud of, as this season marked the fewest goals the team has given up in 20 years, and their first 40-win season in eight years.

This was also the third time in four seasons the Amerks have advanced to the North Division Finals.

The Rocket will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will play the Charlotte Checkers.