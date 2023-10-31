Amerks sit atop division after three game winning streak

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Amerks sit atop the North Division after three consecutive wins, the latest of which came over the weekend in Utica.

Replicating last week’s play would only inspire more confidence in head coach Seth Appert, who said Rochester managed the puck and defended better.

Among the three wins, one stuck out the most.

“The Charlotte game was a huge game for us because we didn’t we didn’t go away from playing the right way,” Appert said. “A line I like to use a lot is ‘don’t get bored playing the right way.’ “It’ll pay off at some point. In the Charlotte game, it didn’t pay off the last 6 minutes but the guys stayed with it. I think that gave them some confidence and belief. Then I thought we doubled down on that on the weekend with playing that way.”

The Amerks are at home on Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch.