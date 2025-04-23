Amerks prepare for playoffs with stacked roster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Americans are gearing up for Game 1 of their division semifinals series against the Syracuse Crunch, scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena, marking the third consecutive postseason meeting between the two teams.

Head Coach Michael Leone expressed enthusiasm about the return of key players to the team. “Excited to have those guys back again. They’re excited to be here. They’ve meant a lot to their team and they earned the right to play in the NHL this season,” said Leone.

Jiri Kulich, who played 62 games with the Buffalo Sabres this season, shared his experience. “Playing against the best players in the world… Great, great experience for me,” Kulich said.

Noah Ostlund, who played eight games with the Sabres, is eager to contribute to the Amerks’ playoff push. “I’m excited to be back here. We have a good team, and we want to do something good here in the playoffs,” said Ostlund.

Devon Levi, another returnee, emphasized the team’s readiness. “We know how it is, it’s going to be war. And we’re all warriors ready to go. I think we want it to be hard. We’re embracing the challenge and really trying to push through it, what makes those special moments. So we’re all super excited,” Levi said.

Tyson Kozak, who played 21 games with the Sabres, highlighted the importance of maintaining composure during the playoffs. “To have success in the playoffs you got to stay even keeled. If you have a good game, great. Just got to forget about it and move on to the next game. A bad game, you just got to learn from it, forget about it and be ready for the next one,” Kozak said.

The Amerks hope their playoff experience will benefit them in the long run. News10NBC will continue coverage of this series throughout the next two weeks.

