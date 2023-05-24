Amerks take Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

HERSHEY, PA – The Rochester Americans defeated the Hershey Bears, 5-1 in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals.

FINAL: 5-1 Amerks over the Bears in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 🏒



🗒️: Rochester take a lead right away and doesn't surrender it, winning a 7th straight playoff game after facing elimination. In five of the seven wins, they've scored at least four goals#CalderCup — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) May 24, 2023

It took the Amerks fourteen seconds to get on the board with a Joseph Cecconi;s 2nd goal of the postseason. At the halfway point of the 1st period, Brett Murray extended their lead. Matt Bartkowski, Mason Jobst, and Lukas Rousek tacked on goals as well for Rochester, which has won seven straight postseason games after facing elimination in the opening round.

Malcom Subban only faced 22 shots on goal, stopping 21 of them marking the second time this postseason he’s only allowed a goal or fewer.

Game 2 is Thursday night at 7pm.