Amerks to play Laval Rocket in North Division Finals

After a five-day wait, the Rochester Amerks have their opponent for the North Division Finals–the Laval Rocket.

The Amerks swept the Syracuse Crunch in the North Division semifinals, besting their upstate rivals with an 11-2 goal differential. That series wrapped up on Thursday, while the Laval Rocket’s series had just begun with the Cleveland Monsters. The Rocket won the first two games of their series and lost game three before closing out the set with a 4-1 home win on Tuesday.

Rochester lost the regular season series to Laval, 2-5-1, dropping their final four contests against the Rocket.

The Rocket boasted an American Hockey League best 101 points in the regular season, winning 48 games. The Amerks outscored Laval slightly throughout the regular season, with a margin of 238-to-229 while the Rocket’s defense held up a bit better, with 178 goals allowed to Rochester’s 191.

Laval swept Rochester in the 2022 North Division Finals in the only other playoff meetings between the two squads.

The schedule for the five-game series will be announced on Wednesday at noon. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tickets for Rochester’s guaranteed home games are scheduled to go on sale at 10 am on Thursday, according to the team.