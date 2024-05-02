Amerks visit Crunch in pivotal game three

SYRACUSE, NY (WHEC) – The Rochester Amerks visit the Syracuse Crunch in a pivotal game three of the North Division Semifinals.

After winning the opener, 3-2 last Friday, Rochester squandered a two-goal lead on Sunday in a 4-3 overtime defeat. Afterwards, head coach Seth Appert mentioned the team needed to do a better job of winning faceoffs, particularly in the defensive zone.

Three of the goals Rochester allowed in the loss came off of faceoffs.

Now, they try to turn the page with a chance to take a series lead. A win would give Rochester a 2-1 lead in the series and pull them within a victory of advancing to the North Division Finals.

Puck drop is at 7pm at the OnCenter.