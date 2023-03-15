Amerks will host Laval Rocket on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks will fight to keep their fourth place in the division spot as they take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

Right now, the Amerks are just inside the playoff picture and they have a slightly better record than Laval. The Amerks’ final regular season game is April 16.

The puck for Wednesday’s game drops at 7:05 p.m. You can get tickets here. College students can get discounted tickets using their college email address.