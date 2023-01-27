Amerks will induct two former players into their hall-of-hame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks will induct two more players into their hall-of-fame.

Val James and Jason Pominville will be the 66th and 67th former players to receive that honor. James played five seasons for the Amerks in the 1980s and was the first African American player in the NHL. He played several seasons for the Sabres and also the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pominville was drafted by the Sabres in 2001 and played four seasons with the Amerks before becoming a Sabres mainstay. He retired in 2019. They’ll be inducted before tonight’s game.