Aquinas and Greece Athena boy’s basketball end regular season with wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Aquinas boy’s basketball team had no trouble with their rivals, McQuaid, with an 81-60 win on Thursday night.

The Lil Irish weren’t the only Section V team to close out the regular season with a dominating win.

Greece Athena boy’s basketball obliterated Batavia, 87-35. The Trojans finish the regular season 20-0, the only Class AA team in the state to do so.

Check out the highlights from both games.