Aquinas football survives Lancaster, moves on to state semifinals

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Aquinas football will play post-Thanksgiving, thanks to a 21-19 win over Lancaster in the Far West Regionals.

The Lil’ Irish fell behind early but battled all night long, hanging on down the stretch to fend off a late run by the Section VI representatives.

Trent Buttles had himself a night. The Aquinas football quarterback made two massive interceptions. The first one was a pick-six that gave his team the lead in the 4th quarter. Then on the final play of the game, Buttles picked off a Lancaster “Hail Mary” attempt, punching Aquinas’s ticket into the Class AA state semifinals.

Elsewhere in the Far West Regionals, Avon fell, 48-14 to CSP, suffering their first and only loss of the season. The River Hawks fell behind early and never found their footing.

On Saturday, Section V and Section VI will clash in Class A, B, C, and 8-man. Games are at SUNY Brockport and Pittsford Sutherland.