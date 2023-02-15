Aquinas grad Jalen Pickett scores 41 points in Penn State win

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WHEC) – Former Aquinas basketball player Jalen Pickett scored 41 points in Penn State’s 93-81 win over Illinois.

Pickett was unbelievably efficient, shooting 15-of-20 from the field and 5-of-9 from downtown. He made all six of his free throws. Pickett wasn’t limited to his scoring either. The graduate senior also had a game high 8 assists.

Pickett’s historic night was the first 40-point game for a Penn State player since 1961. It’s also the most points scored by a player in the Big Ten this season.

“Once you see the ball go in a couple times, you start feeling good,” said Pickett. I was just able to take advantage of defense and my teammates keep telling me to shoot and cheering me on and that’s always a good feeling too.

In addition, Pickett’s 19th point of the game put him above 2,000 points for his college basketball career.