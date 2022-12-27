Aquinas Senior Becomes First From Rochester To Play In Hawaii Tiki Bowl All-Star Game

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Aquinas Institute senior Aaron McDaniels’ football days go all the way back to a YMCA league in middle school before he moved on to play tackle.

“I love playing with my guys, my brothers you know, just the best part of football is just the team atmosphere.”

The Lil Irish have made five Class AA Title games appearances in the last seven years and have won three of them.

“I play with a bunch of great players and a bunch of great friendships built over the couple of years at Aquinas and I’ve really loved all my time there,” he said.

But the signature moment of his high school career came last week, when he became the first ever Rochester native to get an invite to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl High School All Star game in Honolulu.

“I was super excited, so were my parents, some of my friends. A trip to Hawaii? I’ve never been to Hawaii. I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii. So it was just a really cool opportunity presented to me.”

It was chance for him to connect with college coaches and play with high schoolers from around the country.

“It really showed me again, I can do this. I can be great at the sport. I can hang with these guys.”