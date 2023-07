ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills 1st round draft pick, Dalton Kincaid will be in Rochester on Saturday afternoon for a charity event.

The event, which is open to the public, takes place at Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester from 1-5pm and includes a meet and greet with fans.

Kincaid and the rest of the team will come to town shortly after for the start of training camp at St. John Fisher University.