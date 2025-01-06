BILLS, BILLS, BILLS: Three Bills pick up paydays in Sunday’s game

NFL contracts can often include incentives and if players reach a certain milestone–they get money for it. Week 18 is the perfect time to pad those stats–and as Bills head coach Sean McDermott says, the team even tries to help their guys out.

“It’s a fine line, right? A delicate balance,” McDermott said. “You want to know, right? You want to be aware and it’s hard because you’re trying to put the health of the player and the team first. But you’re this close to a milestone and, in this case with James [Cook] or some of the other guys as well.”

So the final week of the regular season can see teams jostle for playoff positioning, be an audition for practice squad players–and in the Bills case, make some extra money–now that the regular season is closed, let’s see what big marks Buffalo picked up in New England.

It started on the first drive of the game. Bills edge rusher Von Miller came in with five sacks on the season, and on 3rd and 13 took down Pats quarterback Drake Maye, earning him an extra $1.5 million in incentives for a sixth sack of the year thanks to a bonus worked into his contract.

And it wasn’t just Von Miller cashing in. Wide receiver Mack Hollins hauled in two catches in the first quarter to come down with a $50,000 bonus.

And how about some love for the punters? The Bills punted the ball at the plus 35-yard line for Sam Martin’s 25th punt inside the 20-yard line. Good enough for a $100,000 check.

And those are just the contract incentives. The Bills also picked up a handful of other season and career milestones.

James Cook got over the 1,000-yard mark for the second-straight season and added his 16th rushing touchdown of the season, tying OJ Simpson for the most in a single season in team history.

Plus, a couple of team milestones were reached. With a first-quarter passing touchdown to Ray Davis. The Bills became the first team in NFL history to score 30 passing touchdowns and 30 rushing touchdowns in one season.

And the Bills end the season with a league-best +24 turnover differential thanks to just eight offensive giveaways, which ties the fewest in a season since 1933.

The Bills will host the Denver Broncos in the first round of the playoffs with a 1 pm kickoff on Sunday, January 12th.