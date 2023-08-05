Bills brace Highmark Stadium crowd with return of Blue and Red scrimmage
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Bills returned to Highmark Stadium on Friday for the annual Blue and Red Scrimmage.
In front of a packed lower level of the the stadium, fans saw the team run through individual and team drills just as they have for the last week-plus. It was the entire team was on the field in uniform in front of fans this season. Afterwards, fans had memories made.
Following an off day on Saturday, Buffalo returns back to Saint John Fisher University on Sunday for the first of its final four practices of training camp.