Bills brace Highmark Stadium crowd with return of Blue and Red scrimmage

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Bills returned to Highmark Stadium on Friday for the annual Blue and Red Scrimmage.

In front of a packed lower level of the the stadium, fans saw the team run through individual and team drills just as they have for the last week-plus. It was the entire team was on the field in uniform in front of fans this season. Afterwards, fans had memories made.

Damar Hamlin is a pretty cool guy.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/IlGodkOy1c — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) August 5, 2023

Dawson Knox answered the call with the selfie 🫡#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/izEGZmOtjE — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) August 5, 2023

Following an off day on Saturday, Buffalo returns back to Saint John Fisher University on Sunday for the first of its final four practices of training camp.