Bills bring back Matt Haack to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Bills have re-signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad as Sam Martin continues to nurse a hamstring injury he sustained in Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Steelers.

Haack, 29, was Buffalo’s punter during the 2021 season. He played in seventeen games for the Bills before being cut at the end of the ensuing training camp.

His return comes ahead of Buffalo’s Division Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.