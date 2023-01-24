Bills Clean Out Locker; Officially Close Book On 2022 Season

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bill cleared out their lockers on Monday following Sunday’s AFC Divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, officially closing the book on the 2022 season.

“That’s the NFL, man,” QB Josh Allen said. “There’s gonna be 31 unhappy teams and this is going to be the feeling every year unless you win the Super Bowl. Obviously we want to we want to win our last game and we didn’t do that.”

Sean McDermott and company were eliminated from the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive year following a Division round exit last year and a AFC Championship exit the season prior.

“I’m a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season in terms of what you saw on the field. And that’s that’s what you have to address,” the head coach said.

As for what went wrong in the game, he gave a mixed answer.

“It starts and ends with the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to look at that and then look at the quarterback play. I thought, we’ve got a quarterback that we feel really good about and should feel good about. But we all, myself included, Josh, and the leaders of this football team, we all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.”

Buffalo turns its attention to the offseason, where the head coach says he, GM Brandon Beane and Terry Pegula will evaluate the roster. Nineteen players from the 2022 roster head into unrestricted free agency.