Bills coaches prep for bye week

It wasn’t just the big win against the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs that got Bills coaches jazzed up, but rather the fact that they won heading into their bye week meaning they won’t have to dwell on a loss for the next two weeks.

“I always love a win going into the bye week, no matter what,” said Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. “That’s always refreshing. You never enjoy losses…We try to preach the consistency and that [each game] all counts the same.”

In fact, when asked if he has a preference for when the bye week is, this is what Bills head coach Sean McDermott had to say.

“Preferably after a win,” McDermott joked. “So I don’t have to sit here and think about a loss for a better part of two weeks. That’s always one of my prayers. But now it seems every year, it comes just at the right time, you’re always pushing it. Earlier in the year, you’re like, man, it sure would be nice to have a bye. We’re banged up, whatever it is or you’re just kind of trying to get into your rhythm.”

McDermott continued to say his simple request of players on the bye week–keep doing what they’re doing.

“What we talked about is making sure their habits match our goals as a team,” McDermott said. “And certainly their goals as individuals to be the best version of themselves when they come back. We’re getting into the back third of the season, if you will, it’s an important time for us here.”

McDermott added that this is an important week, especially for rookies.

“Let’s not forget the some of these rookies haven’t played this long without a break,” McDermott said. “So the length of the run-up to the bye has been long, but, I’m sure these guys are looking forward to getting some rest and kind of unplugging a little bit.”

McDermott continued to say there were no new additions to the injury report after Sunday’s win.