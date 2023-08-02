Bills DB’s coach praises Kaiir Elam’s defense in one area the most

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – As the Bills inch closer to the start of the season, CB Kaiir Elam is one guy who is expected to be involved with game plans this season.

He has split time on the 1st team defense with fellow cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Christian Benford for the 2nd CB spot. Defensive Backs coach John Butler noted that Elam is at his best when he plays at the line of scrimmage.

“The thing that Kaiir really does best is play at the line of scrimmage,” Bulter said. “The more he’s able to get his hands on a wideout, the higher level of success that he has. So putting him in positions on our defense where he can do that and then emphasizing that while trying to develop some of his play in space, but realizing that, okay, this is what he does best in all those plays that he’s made so far this camp. Whether it be in one-on-one situations, which he’s done a nice job of in our individual one-on-ones or in team have been when he starts the line of scrimmage, can contest the wideout, he can minimize the space. And he’s done a nice job of that so far.”

Buffalo returns to the field on Thursday.