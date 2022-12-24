Bills Defeat Bears, 35-13; Claim 3rd Straight Division Title

CHICAGO, IL (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills (12-3) defeated the Chicago Bears (3-12), 35-13 at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon. The win clinches Buffalo its third consecutive division title, ensuring they’ll host at least one playoff game.

Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards with a pair of touchdowns thrown. He also added a score on the ground. That was a major theme of the game.

Buffalo ran for 254 yards, surpassing their previous season high of 175 against the Vikings in Week 10. Devin Singletary ran the ball twelve times for 106 yards and a TD. James Cook added eleven carries for 99 yards and a TD, as well.

The Bills hold onto the top-seed with two games remaining. Up next, they’ll visit the Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:30pm.