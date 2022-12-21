Bills fans head to Chicago for Christmas Eve game

CHICAGO — The winter storm could impact the Bills game in Chicago against the Bears but that’s not stopping Bills Mafia from heading to the windy city this weekend.

About 120 people are expected to join a tailgate indoors on Saturday before the game at a bar near Soldier Field.

Some fans are backing out, while others say they’re now planning to leave earlier. One fan says the snow and frigid forecast will definitely mean a smaller buffalo crowd going to the Christmas Eve game but says bills mafia will still create a lot of noise.

“It’s not a huge concern. What made us decide to go is we’ve started to go to a lot of away games, they’re fun and this crowd travels well,” said Bills fan Jason Dale.

The Bills are 11 and 3 while the bears are 3 and 11. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 1 p.m.