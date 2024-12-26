Bills first-round possibilities narrow after Christmas Day games

After Christmas Day’s NFL games, the Buffalo Bills playoff seeding possibilities have narrowed down to two.

With Kansas City’s win over the Steelers, the Chiefs clinched the #1 seed in the AFC while Baltimore’s win over the Texans keeps the Ravens alive for the #2 seed. However, Buffalo still has the easiest path to earn the #2 seed and home-field advantage through the first two rounds.

If the Bills win one or both of their final two games, they earn the #2 seed, they could also clinch it if the Ravens lose to the Browns in week 18. However, if the Bills were to lose their next two games and the Ravens were to beat the Browns, Buffalo would drop to the #3 seed and the Ravens would jump to the #2 seed.

As it stands, the #2 seed would play the Broncos (9-6) in the first round and the #3 seed would play the Chargers (9-6).

Buffalo hosts the New York Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.