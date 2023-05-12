Bills’ Kincaid gets first reps on Buffalo practice field

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills held their mandatory rookie minicamps on Friday afternoon. 1st round pick Dalton Kincaid was excited to be on the AdPro Sports Training Center practice field for the first time.

“You know, in coming to this organization, I feel like I’m very grateful,” Kincaid said. “There’s a lot [of teams] there’s 31 others and I feel like I got the best of the bunch.”

Kincaid, a 25th overall selection in April’s draft, said that he took part in several zoom meetings with Tight Ends coach, Rob Boras but being in the same room with him now makes him easier. It’s helped him learn the NFL ropes more.

“I think it’s really important just in terms of, you know, learning the plays and just kind of getting your feet under yourself,” he added. “Being a rookie is not going to be easy in terms of just kind of getting out there and hit the ground running. But this gives you some preparation for that.”

The Bills will hold the first of three weeks worth of Optional Training Activities (OTAs) next week in Orchard Park.