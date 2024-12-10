Bills legend Fred Jackson makes appearance at Bar-Bill East

Buffalo Bills legend Fred Jackson met with fans at Bar-Bill East on Sunday during the Bills game and spoke with Sports Reporter Ian Mills for a one-on-one interview on the season the Bills are having, his career, and his relationship with fans all these years later.

Check out the interview here.

Jackson played eight years with the Bills, from 2007 to 2014, and is widely considered one of the best players during the Bills’ playoff drought era. In his time in Buffalo, Jackson ran for 5,646 yards and gained 2,640 more yards through the air.

Jackson played Division III football at Coe College before playing two season in the Indoor League and on in NFL Europa.

At Bar-Bill East, Jackson signed autographs and took pictures with fans during the first half of the Bills game against the Rams.