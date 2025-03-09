Bills lock up MVP Josh Allen through 2030 season with record-setting deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have reached a record-breaking agreement on a new contract that extends his tenure with the team through 2030.

The deal is reportedly valued at $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

Despite having four years remaining on his previous contract, Allen has secured this new deal following his MVP-winning season.

In the 2024 season, Allen threw 28 touchdowns, ran for 12 more and recorded a career-low of six interceptions, earning him his first MVP award.

This move follows the team’s decision to re-sign several other key starters, including linebacker and captain Terrel Bernard, defensive end Greg Rousseau, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and release Von Miller.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.