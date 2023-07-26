Bills open Training Camp; what to expect at practices

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Bills are back at Saint John Fisher University for the second consecutive year when they open up practice on Wednesday. As the team builds up to preseason and the regular season, they’ll work to shape the roster to its liking. Barring anything out of the ordinary, here’s how you can expect practices to look on a daily basis.

1) Stretching

The team begins practice with stretching. You’ll see them lined up in rows as the coaching staff takes all the players run through these.

2) Individual Drills

The position groups will break off and run through their own strength and conditioning drills. Last year, the offense and special teams were stationed on the main practice field (closest to 490) while the defense worked on an adjacent one.

3) Team Drills & Run Throughs

The squad begins team drills, working on different sets and formations. It leads to game simulations and 2-minute drills. Last year, some fights broke out during practice, something not uncommon when the team is together for the first time. To that end, players were quick to downplay it all.

4) Cool down and stretching

Just as athletes need to stretch before activity, doing it afterwards is vital, as well. You’ll see a very similar ending to how practice began.