Bills Part Ways With VP Ron Raccuia

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Ron Raccuia who worked as the team’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, according to Buffalo. Owner Terry Pegula will take over the role of president to work closely with the new front office team he has assembled.

In a Bills press release on Wednesday, Bills owner, CEO, and now President, Pegula, was quoted on Raccuia and the new management team that has been built.

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years of hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE,” Terry Pegula said. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

With these changes, the Bills have announced the new members that are making up their management team. The first change is Pegula now taking over role as President of the Bills. With that, he will work closely with John Roth; executive vice president/chief of operating officer, Kathryn D’Angelo; general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski; senior vice president of finance and business administration.

On top of that, Penny Semaia was hired as the vice president of stadium relations.

“After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure,” Pegula said. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed. I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come. Penny’s wealth of experience at the collegiate level and personality will add to our team as he transitions into his new role with the Bills and our new stadium.”

The Buffalo Bills management team will assist in many departments including the on-going construction of the new Bills stadium that is being built in Buffalo.