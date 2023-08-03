Bills pay homage to legend Marv Levy on 98th birthday

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – Sean McDermott might be the winningest coach in Buffalo Bills history, but it’s going to take a lot more to pass a legend like Marv Levy, who turned 98 years young today. In McDermott’s words, and McDermott had a lot more to say about a guy who is Buffalo Bills from head to toe.

“He’s all class,” McDermott said after Thursday’s practice at Saint John Fisher University. “Everyone knows. I mean, I think that’s that’s a big piece of our relationship is he’s been open extremely open, extremely friendly and his approach and listen when you’re the winningest coach of the Buffalo Bills and it doesn’t always happen in every organization sometimes people don’t really pull for the the coaches that follow them and he’s he’s been he’s done nothing but pull for us pull for me support me and and our staff and what we’re trying to get done here so I couldn’t be more grateful.”