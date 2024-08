Bills place receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve and sign 3 players to restock roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed receiver Chase Claypool and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele on injured reserve on Tuesday and made several other moves to restock their injury-depleted roster.

The Bills signed quarterback Ben DiNucci and receivers Damiere Byrd and Deon Cain, all to one-year contracts. Buffalo also released receiver Bryan Thompson.

Claypool’s bid to revive his career with Buffalo appears over as a result of a toe injury that led to the fifth-year player missing a majority of training camp. The Bills signed Claypool in May after trading Stefon Diggs to Houston and losing Gabe Davis in free agency.

Claypool was on his fourth team in three seasons. The former Notre Dame star has struggled to match the promise and production he showed during his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, in which he combined for 121 catches for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Claypool said in May he was seeking a fresh start after splitting last season between Chicago and Miami.

“I’ve learned from all the mistakes. I feel like every time you make a mistake or any time you have mishaps, you have to learn from them, you grow from them,” Claypool said, adding he believes he’s been been mischaracterized as a selfish player.