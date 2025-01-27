Bills react to another heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Buffalo Bills have been bounced from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five postseasons.

“It’s not fun,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “To be the champs, you gotta beat the champs and we didn’t do it tonight.”

The Bills led in the fourth quarter, 22-21, and even had the ball at midfield before getting thwarted on 4th & 1 and turning the ball over on downs. The Chiefs took the ball and scored, taking a 29-22 lead.

“What’s next? We go home, we kiss our families and we get back to training,” said starting left tackle Dion Dawkins. “Shoot for it again every year, greatness doesn’t just happen. We gotta keep knocking at that door. We got the right soldiers to continue to knock and eventually, that door is gonna open.”

“I got a bunch of guys in this locker room that I love,” said tight end Dawson Knox. “We’ll be able to lean on each other and I’ve got an incredible wife at home, incredible support system, incredible family. We’ll be able to move on eventually, there’s definitely some pain, but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world. We’ll be able to move on.”

Von Miller, a two-time Super Bowl Champion reflected on the loss, saying despite coming up short, the Bills played a great game.

“Sometimes it’s if we could’ve did that. If we could have did this, maybe the outcome would have been different. But we did everything in our power to win this game,” Miller said. “It just wasn’t for us. Losses hurt, they’re supposed to hurt. Adversity like this reveals character. And we’ve got high-character guys in this whole organization and we’ll be back.”

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans.