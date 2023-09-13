Bills reflect on week 1 loss to Jets

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – It’s no secret the Bills started the regular season poorly in their 22-16 Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. QB Josh Allen bared a lot of the blame, saying that he needs to make smarter decisions with the football. Allen committed four turnovers, three of which were interceptions.

Buffalo’s defense surrendered 172 rushing yards to New York. Even after Jets QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into his tenure with the Jets, Buffalo’s offense couldn’t establish a rhythm.

“We found it sometimes; sometimes we were off beat,” Wide Receiver Gabe Davis said of Buffalo’s offensive inefficiencies. “Just have to find a way to stay in a rhythm.”

Buffalo put together only one touchdown drive, which was later in the 1st half.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot more than once and in the end the scoreboard showed it,” Center Mitch Morse said.

Buffalo has a short week to prepare for its home opener this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.